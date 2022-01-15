Juve, Marotta is serious for Dybala: here is the Nerazzurri strategy

It seems that everything is going wrong right now for the Juventus on the market, with the need to buy and get rid of some redundancies which is opposed to the lack of liquidity and buyers. As if the words of Arrivabene (repeated on two occasions) and the new contract offer have sent on a rampage Paulo Dybala, which now no longer intends to sign the renewal. With the contract expiring in June, the risk of losing it to zero is very high. Right on Joya is slinging there‘Inter, with Marotta who already has a strategy in mind.

Juventus, here is Marotta’s strategy for Dybala

The CEO of‘Inter has already had Paulo Dybala at the Juventus and therefore knows well the value of the player placed in the right environment. Of course this would be a huge disgrace to Juventini fans who love Joya, but we know that today’s market is unpredictable.

And the Gazzetta dello Sport to outline what Inter will put on the plate to convince Dybala: a five-year contract for 7.5 million euros net per season plus any bonuses related to appearances, goals, assists and various trophies. However, this is a lower offer than what Juve proposed (8 million plus two bonuses until 2026) even if the Bianconeri offer a year less contract. Situation to monitor.

Situation Dybala, Juventus remains the priority for the Argentine

If the Argentine perceived the change in an agreement that had already been made as a lack of respect, this did not affect the love he feels for the shirt. Dybala he is a real captain, a 10 worthy of Juve (unlike what he says Arrivabene) and the bianconeri remain his priority.

In a few days the agent of the Joya he will be in Italy to understand the situation, which does not seem to have all this intention of meeting the Bianconeri’s requests. Always there Rosea reports how Dybala it will wait as agreed until the end of February, waiting for the offer to return to the initial one. At that point, if things stay this way, they will sum up.

Juve, at the moment there are two alternatives on the market for the attack

The question Dybala, combined with the situation Morata which we have already talked about, should not affect Madama’s desire to buy another striker in January. The main name at the moment remains that of Sardar Azmoun of the Zenit St. Petersburg. The offer is five million euros, but competition from Lyon remains to be beaten.

The alternative of the last days is represented by Maxi Gomez of the Valencia, Uruguayan born in 1996. In this sense, the negotiation could also break free soon because the Spaniards would have found a replacement, that is Joselu ofAlaves.

