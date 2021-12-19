Juve, Marotta teases: ‘Welcome Icardi to Italy’. Possible deal, but only on one condition | First page

Another round, the same goal, the result of a programming error dated at home Juventus and that still doesn’t have a solution. The Juventus club continues its run-up to a real 9 to be included in attack and after Vlahovic, an impossible track for January, it is throwing head and foot into the complicated intertwining that leads to Paris Saint Germain and on the return of Mauro Icardi in Serie A.

MAROTTA PROVOKES – A welcome profile, but that does not scare the most popular rivals such as Inter who, not surprisingly, with the words of Beppe Marotta actually confirmed between the lines, in the press, that the bianconeri are not scary: “How do I comment on Icardi’s possible return to Italy? The return of important players is welcome. Icardi does not comment on the affair, he is not one of our players, but Italian football will benefit when quality players return to our country. ” Message then delivered, both to Juve and to Icardi. MESSAGES FROM THE FAMILY AND ARRIVABENE – Yes why from the Nara-Icardi family of messages of rapprochement with Italy several are coming. Not least the request made in a loud voice by the eldest son, Valentino (eldest son of Wanda and Maxi Lopez) of a return to what he feels like his home: Italy precisely and not Argentina where the family has recently landed. A message captured by Juventus which, however, through the words of the ad Arrivabene, he shut down as much as possible in view of the next market: “I foresee a January that is neither interesting nor demanding. The capital increase gives us stability, it will not throw us on the market”.

ONLY ON ONE CONDITION – What can happen then? It should be remembered that Icardi was paid by PSG about 50 million euros and he earns 10 million euros net per season until 2024. Numbers unsustainable by Juventus who, therefore, can try to commit to the Parisian club only for a loan operation, perhaps of 6 or 18 months, with the right and not the obligation to redeem. For this season, in fact, the salary to be paid would be “only” 5 million, while from the next one, providing for a stay of another 24 months, one could take advantage of the tax advantages of the Growth Decree from June to lower the gross impact on the balance sheet. No outright purchases or redemption obligations, therefore, with only the loan as the only viable condition to see Maurito back in Serie A.