Juve, McKennie: ‘Future? I’m happy here, but if I don’t give everything they can replace me. The difference between Allegri and Pirlo … ‘| Market

Weston McKennie it’s said. The midfielder of the Juventus was the protagonist of ‘1vs1’, an interview that will be available from tomorrow on Dazn. Here are some previews:

THE MOTHER – “He sends me messages:” Today you look a bit heavy, you have to be faster, defend better “, or” You played well, nice goal, you surprised me “.

HARRY POTTER – “A passion born for drawings on book covers”.

A LEAGUE – “In Italy I learned tactics, it’s like playing chess: first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in one point of the field you have to be on the other side”.

PIRLO AND ALLEGRI – “Pirlo and Allegri are both beautiful people. I think the biggest difference is experience: Allegri has been coaching for I don’t know how many years, he has already worked at Juventus and already knew some players, he knows how it works; Pirlo has just finished the match. career as a footballer and went directly to coaching a team like Juventus, where there is a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations. Pirlo knows how to manage pressure perfectly, he has done it throughout his career, but I think it is a bit different when not you can do anything concretely from the sidelines. Sometimes, while we were playing, after someone had made a pass, I would look at him in the technical area and understand what he was thinking “I would have made another pass, I would have done better, because you didn’t kick so? ”. In any case, for me the most important difference between the two is experience.”

EXPECTATIONS – “We have high expectations, everyone at Juventus knows it. Obviously we want to go far in all competitions, we want to win them all. But at the moment it is better to take one step at a time and think from game to game. If we started thinking, maybe, about Champions League final or that of the Italian Cup, we would lose concentration on the championship and on all the games to be played first. We are trying to adapt, to find our rhythm and to have a fluid game. I repeat: all step by step “.

FUTURE – “Right now, yes, I’m happy here. One of the things you dream about is playing in a great club with an important history, with many fans, the atmosphere. But football is such an unpredictable sport, you have your ups and downs . I have learned in so many different ways that football is big business and if you can’t do yours at a club like Juventus, replacing you is as easy as taking you. Now I’m happy, I’m doing well and I hope to continue, but not. you never know what the future holds. “