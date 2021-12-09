Sports

Juve, McKennie tries: he could be among those available for Venice

The Texan trained partially with the group. For the next match Morata starts as favorite on Kean to play next to Dybala

The news of the day at Continassa concerns Weston McKennie. The American midfielder has partially trained with the group, he will try to return to the squad for the next championship match. Max Allegri immediately put the record straight after the last Champions League match: “Right now my concern is Venice because it is a game at risk – he said -. We will have to be good at preparing her well from a mental point of view and avoid drops in tension as in the second half with Malmoe ”.

TOWARDS VENICE

The bianconeri will go in search of the third consecutive success in Serie A, for another three fundamental points for the classification. The news in the line-up could be counted, rather we are moving towards a normalization of the starting eleven after the last rotations that have allowed someone to recover energy. Szczesny will return between the posts, Bonucci in defense towards confirmation from the first minute next to De Ligt. While De Sciglio could take back a jersey as a starter to act as a right-back, opposite Alex Sandro. This will allow Cuadrado to increase his range of action, while the Locatelli-Bentancur couple should recompose in the median. Possible runoff between Rabiot and Bernardeschi for the left side of the field. Forward, however, Morata is the favorite on Kean to play alongside Dybala.

