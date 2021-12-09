Sports

Juve, meeting at headquarters with Ramsey’s agents: the latest | First page

The Juventus transfer market in view of January gets underway. Among the hottest situations there are the exits of the players no longer considered functional to the project and undoubtedly among these figures Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder is linked to the Juventus club until June 2023 but repeated physical problems and performance often not up to expectations led the Old Lady to find a definitive solution to the problem.

THE BLITZ – After the unsuccessful attempts in the previous market sessions, very important news are expected in the coming days: it fits in this sense the blitz of Ramsey’s agents at Continassa to take stock of the Juve managers. In the last few hours, Everton’s interest has emerged for the former Arsenal player, who has long been open to the possibility of returning to the Premier League. What the parties will have to define within the next few weeks whether a sale of the Welsh international or an agreement for the early termination of the contract will be reached. Hypothesis that at the moment however continues to be denied from the player’s entourage. The Juve market gets underway and, through the exits, Allegri can cultivate the hope of having some more reinforcements to continue climbing in the standings.

