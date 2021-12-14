Juve, meeting Nedved-Raiola: from Calafiori to Wijndal, the names we are working on

The work plan in view of the January and summer transfer market: alternatives are being studied in the case of Juve out of the Champions League, in addition to the situations of those who are already at Juve and who can arrive from free

The relationship between Juventus vice president, Pavel Nedved, and his former agent, Mino Raiola, is based on a more than consolidated human bond. There is esteem, and mutual respect, there is above all a modus operandi that over time has given Juventus the opportunity to evaluate some operations before other top clubs, in short, to have that small margin of advantage on the reflections, due to a simple but effective direct connection.

When the deal goes through (and when it doesn’t) – The number two of the Old Lady is the first in the attorney’s column when there is an interesting possibility: no obligation or demand, but a passage that can create value for both. Two significant examples. August 2012: Pogba arrives in Turin on a free transfer, still young and without that international profile that he will later build with the black and white shirt. December 2019: Haaland is on the starting foot from Salzburg (in the face of a twenty million clause) but Juve offers him a less convincing path than that of Borussia Dortmund: nothing is done about it.

THE catalog: big, young and confirmations – The dinner in the center of Turin – witnessed by Gazzetta.it – ​​was the usual brainstorming of what could happen in the next market sessions (between January and next summer) around Raiola’s numerous clients. High-sounding names of established champions and young people on the launching pad: the former can be functional if at reduced costs, the latter will be the soul of the next operations of the club that has been working on the construction of the new cycle since last summer. Starting with the agent’s three players wearing the black and white jersey: Luca Pellegrini, a happy long-term surprise after his stay in Turin last summer; Moise Kean, returning home after his experiences with Everton and Psg; and finally Matthijs de Ligt, one of the future pillars but also more at risk in the short term in light of Juve’s current Serie A performance.

From Pogba to Romagnoli – Without qualification for the next Champions League, the Dutchman would inevitably become a market target for the big clubs in Europe. In short, his stay in Turin could be linked precisely to reaching fourth place, far away for now. The profiles to be evaluated at the entrance, on the other hand, must be mainly functional. The dream of Pogba’s return – who would also be the ideal midfielder for today’s Juve – at the moment appears unattainable for economic reasons, unless the player himself makes drastic decisions. While the situation in Romagnoli – who is discussing the renewal with Milan – must still be monitored because Allegri would like another left-handed central and any transfer to zero would be an opportunity to be seized.

Young people on the launch pad – In addition, in the vast stable of the agent, there are numerous young people ready to take flight. And that they could be useful to Juve who want to lower costs and above all the average age of the squad, so as to return to high levels within a few years. Among the most interesting profiles are Calafiori, left-handed lateral born in 2002 under Roma; Wijndal, Dutch left-back born in 1999 (like De Ligt) under AZ Alkmaar; and Gravenberch, Ajax midfielder born in 2002. But also beware of any possible unexpected surprises: Raiola seems willing to “apologize” for the fool of the Ihattaren case, proposed and packaged at Juve just last summer.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 14:23)

