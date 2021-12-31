Juve-Milik, contact! The conditions for the transfer and the obstacle Napoli | First page

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer left a hole in Juventus’ offensive department that neither Morata nor Kean, at present, have managed to fill and so for January the Old Lady has the clear objective of giving an international level center forward to the coach Massimiliano Allegri. Waiting for signals from Paris for Mauro Icardi, yesterday the sporting director Federico Cherubini established contact with the representatives of Arkadiusz Milik, already close to moving to Turin in the past.

THE SITUATION– The negotiation, at the moment, has not started because the conditions are not there. Juventus would be interested in taking out Milik on loan while Marseille could only consider a sale outright. The French club has a redemption obligation set for next summer and for a temporary sale in this transfer session, Napoli would need the approval.. A difficult plot to resolve, the Old Lady is evaluating other solutions to reinforce the offensive department because for the Polish forward the road is definitely uphill.

