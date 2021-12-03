Juve, Mitrovic hot. For Alvarez it is auction

TURIN . And if it won’t be Dusan Vlahovic , on which other top clubs in Europe are about to fall and join Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, the Juventus club keeps a sort of plan B warm. Who knows how casually, another good and useful name for to revive a troubled attack department is to Aleksandar Mitrovic : also Serbian, also a national team of the selection of the coach Dragan Stojkovic, also ambitious the right and ready to explode in another reality. Yes, with all due respect for the Fulham , being the first danger of the current leaders of the Football League Championship – the English Serie B – is not enough for him. And then Juve, as well as Fiorentina itself in the polls usually conducted to understand how to replace the safe departing Vlahovic, and some companies across the Channel have moved to understand how to possibly make the operation feasible.

In the case of Mitrovic we are dealing with expressions of interest, telephone calls with emissaries, disinterested contacts. That of the former Newcastle is a different profile than that of the primary goal at Continassa: Vlahovic is a 2000, Mitrovic a ’94, the viola has a two-year contract in force, the tip of the Cottagers is linked to his club until 2026 An inevitable consequence from an economic point of view: having a smaller perspective ahead of you, the former costs much more. And in Argentina continues to discuss the future of Julian Alvarez, very young star of River Plate. Juventus has been following him for some time, the Milan has sent its own emissaries, Inter have expressed interest, just to speak only of the Italian clubs. The companies of the Liga, starting with‘Atletico Madrid.

