Juve, Moncalvo ‘rejects’ Scamacca: the sentence on Vlahovic

Luigi Moncalvo spoke to our CMIT TV: comment on the Juventus transfer market, in particular Scamacca and Vlahovic

It is now clear. There Juventus he wants to intervene in January to reinforce the offensive department, in particular the role of center forward. As we told you on Calciomercato.it, in the last few hours the name of Milik from a black and white point of view, despite the fact that the deal is not at all simple.

As is well known, however, it is not the only trail that the ‘Old Lady’ is following with particular attention. It is no secret the appreciation of the Turinese for Icardi, but also in this case we are talking about an upward goal especially for the costs of the hiring (12 million net per season). In addition to the Argentine, Scamacca and the dream Vlahovic, unlikely in January unless there are sensational surprises. On the possible landing of the Roman tip and the bomber of the Fiorentina the journalist Luigi said Moncalvo, who spoke to our CMIT TV during the Calciomercato Show. “More than names I would like to see play – says Moncalvo -. Scamacca is good, but it’s useless if you have a half s *** e midfield“.

Moncalvo to CMIT TV: “Allegri is back with presumption. Vlahovic to Juve? It goes to burn “

ALLEGRI: “He came with the presumption of turning sapper midfielders into good players. An error of assessment and presumption has been made. The same that prompted him to reject the real Madrid“.

VLAHOVIC: “I think they would make the barricades in Florence. I think the feeling of the Viola fans would explode after the transfers to Juventus. I say that if Vlahovic wants to burn himself, he goes to Juve for 3 or 4 months… You remember Piatek? Where have you been? The midfielders are all trading pieces to be sent away. You don’t want midfielders who make horizontal passes or backwards. You risk spoiling too Dybala. If he had come with Pogba, Pirlo And Vidal it would have been a speech. Already church it was undergoing an involution. Also Kulusevski. Why isn’t he a great player anymore?“.