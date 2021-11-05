Juve, Morata against the heir Vlahovic: challenge to the last goal

It will not be a duel with the place as center forward at stake Juventus next season. Tomorrow’s confrontation between Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic will only weigh on the result of the match between the bianconeri and the Fiorentina . As for the future, Juventus for their part has already decided: the 21-year-old Serbian is the ideal center-forward of tomorrow. For the qualities shown in the last season and confirmed in the current one, for the age and for the salary (the current one is just 800 thousand euros, largely multiplied by remaining within the Juventus parameters). It is unlikely that Morata will be able to make Juventus retrace its steps, even if he were to trim a hat-trick at Fiorentina and Vlahovic were instead canceled by the Juventus defenders. If anything, the Spaniard can think about provoking a reversal in his choice, starting from tomorrow’s match, but then continuing to erode the Serbian’s primacy in the Juventus approval rating game after game, until the end of the season. To succeed, however, he should be not only more incisive than he has been in recent months, but also than he has been in his entire career.

The goal factor

Because there is essentially one factor that makes the balance of the Juventus choice hang on Vlahovic’s side: the goal. The viola signed 21 in the last championship (moreover, starting to play continuously as a starter from the eighth day) and is on the way to surpass himself with the 8 made in these first 11 days. Morata has never reached 20 goals in a championship: he scored 11 in the past one, his best tally in Serie A and also in the Premier League (in 2017-18 in Chelsea), while in Liga 2016-17, the return season at Real after two years on loan at Juventus, he managed to score 15 without being a starter. A question of characteristics: at Juventus afterwards Cristiano Ronaldo we need a finisher with more than 0.5 goals per game and Vlahovic is, Morata is not. It is difficult for him to become one at 29 and that is why it is difficult for him to convince Juventus to invest 35 million to redeem him from Atletico Madrid instead of 50-60 to snatch Vlahovic from Fiorentina (…)

