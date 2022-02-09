Juve, Morata has 2 allies for confirmation: Allegri and… Simeone

TURIN – January was the month of the super market, with the hat-trick Vlahovic – Zakaria – Cats February will be that of the speeches related to the renewals of players at expiration: from Dybala to Cuadrado from Bernardeschi to De Sciglio And Perin . What about March? If all goes well, especially on the pitch, it will be the month of Alvaro Morata . The 29-year-old Spaniard’s loan, still owned by Atletico Madrid, expires in June. But at Continassa they got a taste for playing early and so, close to the beginning of spring, the Alvaro III operation will come alive. A mission with a specific goal: to convince the Spanish club to re-discuss the figures of Morata’s ransom, currently set at 35 million. Juventus, which has already spent 20 on the two-year loan, is aiming for a discount to transform the rent into a purchase. Much will depend on Alvaro himself and the coming weeks. The former Real Madrid is a sensitive guy and he needs to feel confidence around him. Precisely for this reason last month, when it seemed that all Juventus problems depended on him, Morata seriously thought about the opportunity to get on the Barcelona train and to Xavi his great admirer.

In the end he stayed, Alvaro. Also thanks to Massimiliano Allegriwho first confirmed his trust verbally and then demonstrated it to him on the pitch, designing him a role “at Mandzukic”To exploit his qualities in the trident with Vlahovic and Dybala. The Spaniard made himself available and against Verona he proved to be one of the best. A little bit Super Mario, a little bit Eto’o of the Inter of the Triplete. But above all the best version of Morata, a lethal attacker in open spaces and not when he is playing with his back to goal.

Sunday is only a first performance. But if AM9 were to be confirmed, his stay in Turin would also be easier. Athletic and discount permitting, of course.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport