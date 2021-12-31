Juve, Morata to Barcelona: the whole truth

TO Barcelona they believe it. In Turin much less. Alvaro Morata , however, he is tempted by Xavi, the new Barça manager, and is convinced that that could be the right choice for him. Partly because the coach is a Spanish legend, but above all because he understood that his future at the Juventus has an expiration date: it is difficult, perhaps impossible, for the bianconeri to spend 35 million euros for redemption at the end of the season. So, the prospect of having to find a team anyway (a return to Atletico unlikely) pushes him to accept the opportunity to go to Barcelona.

All this, Morata, has not yet said directly to Juventus, who nevertheless spoke with Barcelona (the two clubs are on excellent terms) a few days ago. The result of the chat is that Juventus are not convinced by the exchange of loans with Depay and are also very skeptical of the operation, which would see them deprive themselves of a striker in the section of the market in which, in theory, they were looking for another one. . In short, if it were a talent show, for Juventus it is a “no.” But what if Morata makes it clear that he wants to go to Barcelona at all costs? The bianconeri cannot deny that the farewell would still be his destiny at the end of the season. And the crossroads would be: to be tough, opposing a no to Morata’s desire, shielding the contract that obliges him to stay in Turin until June 30; or let him go so as not to run the risk of keeping a discontented and unmotivated player for the last, decisive, six months of the season.

What if he lets Morata go? Where could he find a replacement? Moreover in a short time? In the last few hours the name of Arkadiusz has reappeared Milik, which would be at the center of another complicated operation. Marseille should redeem him from Napoli (8 million remain to be paid), and then sell him to Juventus, but it certainly could not be a simple loan as the bianconeri were looking for. It is also true that if Juventus would have the money saved by Morata to invest, in this case: 5 million loan that Atletico Madrid would receive from Barcelona and, more or less, 5 million gross of Morata’s half salary. The OM could take 5 million for a loan with a right of redemption or with a formula that, at this moment, is difficult to predict.

