“Juve, Morata will join Barcelona this week”

Alvaro Morata will be a new player of the Barcelona in Week. The Spanish newspaper AS, citing sources close to the negotiation, revealed that the transfer market operation involving the striker of the Juveit is already 95% closed and only insignificant details are missing from the signature“. The Blaugrana club would have reached a total agreement with the bianconeri for the transfer of Alvaro in the next six months and with theAthletic to exercise a future call option, considering that the Colchoneros still have to pay the 40 million euros for Griezmann.

Morata is waiting for the ok to fly to Barcelona

Morata is waiting for his agent to confirm the closure of the operation to be able to go to Catalonia and to undergo the usual medical examinations: he may already be available to Xavi after the game of King’s Cup scheduled for Wednesday. The new Barcelona coach, who considers the Juve forward as one of the best in the world in the role, hopes to have him with him for the Super Cup against the Real of 12 January. Morata’s arrival would ‘free’ two colleagues: De Jong And Depay I’m on the starting foot. The first could say goodbye in January, while the second will be sold in the summer.

