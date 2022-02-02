Juve, Morata’s season begins now! It will not end up on the sidelines and the last thing on the ransom is not said

of alle



Marco Amato



Point to head, a new chapter begins. The first part of the season of Alvaro Morata was not exciting and the Spanish striker was pointed more than once the accusatory finger. The number 9 as a scapegoat for an offensive sterility which, in reality, has deeper causes than the lack of precision of a single player. Now, however, another season can begin for Morata, for him the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic can be a gift. The former viola, in fact, will untie him from the task of central reference, buoy and finalizer. This is not where he gives his best, even if he has goals in his legs. With Vlahovic leading the attack, the Spaniard will have more space behind him and, above all, on the outside lanes of the pitch. He has also shown it in the last few matches: in that sector of the field he is capable of splitting games, sowing panic in the opponent’s defenses and assisting his teammates. Allegri focuses on his qualities and has firmly opposed his departure on the January market. So no, the arrival of Vlahovic does not close doors to Morata, it opens a door.

REDEMPTION – In addition to the nobility of the club in question, in addition to the advances of Xavi, there is a reason that prompted Morata to yield to the Barcelona court, even if in the end the transfer did not materialize: the possibility of a permanent transfer, a stability, for him and for his family. Now, the Spanish player must clear his mind and clear the clouds that have gathered there. The future is still to be written and with a convincing second part of the season, it is not certain that the Juventus management will not be able to decide to sit down at the negotiating table with Atletico Madrid, for the redemption. In this case, however, the Colchoneros will have to demonstrate elasticity, because the bianconeri will seek a lower agreement, compared to the previous agreements.