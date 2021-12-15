Juve, muscles in midfield: Zakaria’s goal

A midfield in which to add muscle and personality. That’s what Massimiliano thinks Merry in the perspective of Juventus to be (re) built, together with the hiring of a striker who is a substantial center forward. The central department was the one put under examination in the summer, after the chiaroscuro experienced last season. Given the difficulties in maneuvering at the entrance, due to the non-pharaonic budget, the operations manager Federico Cherubs he had staked everything on Manuel Locatelli , in consultation with the technician. The blue of the Sassuolo had been identified as the element capable of straightening the fate of the midfield, a project not supported by the facts, however. Not so much for Locatelli’s qualities, also confirmed in Juventus, but – rather – for the difficulties in identifying the game system and the right alternatives to support his role. Allegri did not find continuity of performance in the middle neither with the 4-3-3 nor with the 4-4- 2. Now he is trying with the 4-2-3-1, but the basic problem remains: the quality of the interpreters .

Zakaria the right profile to reinforce Allegri’s Juventus midfielder

At the Juventus an injection of muscularity and personality is needed (one a la Blaise Matuidi, to understand), since it seems very difficult to hire men of order, an increasingly rare subject on the Italian and international market. Operation to be done, above all, at low cost, given the air that is blowing. For this reason, the goal identified for some time, and on which to try the lunge already in January, is Denis Zakaria. The 25-year-old Swiss international (one of those who forced Italy into the playoffs to qualify for Qatar 2022) is in fact about to expire his contract with the Borussia Monchegladbach. A first favorable condition – for buyers – to which is added the situation of the historic German club. In fact, this year they are not doing very well. In Bundesliga they occupy the 13th position, just above the relegation zone, with a personality crisis that started coinciding with the farewell of the coach Marco Rose, who moved to Dortmund.

All the insights on today’s edition of Tuttosport