JUVE MUST NOT GIVE UP ANYTHING, YOU NEED THE GROUP’S REPLY AND THAT COMPARISON WITH ….

Tomorrow the Italian Cup and a challenge against Sassuolo, a little behind in the standings and a little in difficulty in the last round. It might seem like a simpler match than the one that awaited the other teams, but the last home match with the neroverdi with the extra time defeat must be a warning for the knockout match.





It will be a fundamental match to go to the semifinals, but above all to alternate some men of the squad and make a group that, in any case, in the last period has given important answers of growth and reliability even more responsible and involved.





In particular, the answers that are expected can come from Daniele Rugani, perfect in the latest outings, who should be the owner, but not only him also the externals from Luca Pellegrini to Alex Sandro, who appeared a little in difficulty recently. In midfield with Manuel Locatelli and McKennie, there should be Arthur, who also appeared in growth with Verona. In attack, Vlahovic should not start from the beginning and should be spared for Bergamo, therefore possible space for Morata and Dybala, but also beware of Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi if he manages to recover from the injury that blocked him in recent weeks.





Against Verona the team unleashed one of the best home performances of the season, tomorrow there will be one of the worst to be remedied, at least as a result, the home defeat against Sassuolo which penalized the standings, just think how everything would be different with those three points.





The game cannot be wrong, the difficulty rate is there, as well as the danger of the opponents, from Frattesi, a possible summer goal, to Berardi, the man of the highest class of the opponents, to Scamacca, the vague name, which to see Vlahovic’s performance is not a regret.





