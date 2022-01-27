Juve must now yield

The purchase of Vlahovic forces the bianconeri to lighten the amount of wages: at least three possible sacrifices, but time is running out

Inside Vlahovic, okay, but who is going out now? The very expensive purchase of the phenomenal Serbian striker obliges the Juve to seek immediate solutions for lighten the amount of wages so as not to burden too much a budget already restored several times by the intervention of the property. Immediately it is the crucial point, because in reality the biggest problem for the bianconeri is precisely the time. The players on the starting list are more or less the same: da Ramseywhich however continues to refuse any destination and will in all probability end up staying where it is, until Arthurhe yes ready to move into Premier at Arsenal (18-month loan, agreement made between the player and the Gunners), for which however a substitute would be needed in order not to undermine Allegri’s median too much.

Actually the name on top of the expendable is that of Dejan Kulusevski, for which an important investment was made two years ago but which in reality does not convince the Juventus coach at all and, all in all, not even the rest of the management. Kulu has a market, because he is young and without a shadow of a doubt in perspective, but even here time does not help the Lady. Its release is not a simple operation, unless you want – and this is not the case with Juve – to let him leave at the cost of the balance. Especially since the Swedish winger claims a top club.

There would also be Bentancuranother player not exactly a favorite of Merry, but for him the matter is even more complicated. Partly the same is true for Arthur – a numerical substitute would be needed – but more so far there are no companies that have come forward, even in terms of polls, for him. Not to mention Alvaro Moratathat the Barcelona he would gladly take on the Juventus loan, but which is still blocked by Dembeléwho doesn’t want to know about leaving Catalonia.

The fact is that, with the market starting to close, Juve’s company looks very complicated. In addition, and the detail is not irrelevant, in Turin they must and will have to deal with the issue as well Dybala, between a renewal that seems increasingly difficult and the number of potential buyers that is increasing day by day. Between Inter from Marottaready to take advantage of its free transfer, up to City and Liverpool. In short, he brought home the best possible center forward – complete with 10 million commission to the agent of the Serbian -, a significant scissor kick would now be needed. Because the accounts must still be kept in order and the Champions League is still to be won.