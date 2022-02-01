Juve, Nandez did not arrive: the reasons

TURIN – The market of Juventus inbound ended yesterday around lunchtime, when it was now clear that Nahitan Nandez in black and white it would have remained a suggestion that never really took off in the last few hours. The ds Federico Cherubini tried to understand if there was room for negotiation with the Cagliari for the 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder whose flexibility had intrigued not only the club of Keep going. Nothing to do, no agreement on the formula, given that the rossoblù would have wanted to sell the player’s card linked to the Sardinians until 2024. Yes, even in the long game, perhaps through a loan with the right of redemption, which becomes an obligation on the occurrence of easy conditions. But Juve has always had other plans for the ex Boca Juniors, having pushed hard until a temporary transfer without taking on any long-term commitment. Zero also understood on the front Kaio Jorgepotential trading pawn in the operation like the young man Filippo Ranocchianow on loan to Vicenza. In the end, the Brazilian remained on the specific will of the Juventus club.