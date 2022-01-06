Juve-Napoli: ADL ready to appeal if Lobotka, Zielinski and Rrahmani stop confirmed

Juventus-Napoli with bated breath. Tonight’s match is still at high risk: the Azzurri arrived in Turin last night, but are awaiting the outcome of the molecular swabs. In the event of a new positivity, the ASL of the Piedmontese capital could intervene, preventing the dispute of the race. But it doesn’t stop there.

ADL ready to appeal. Second The messenger, precisely the rules passed last night by Lega Serie A, inspired by the UEFA protocol, could give Napoli a foothold for not playing. The new rules in fact provide that you have to play with at least thirteen players – of which at least one goalkeeper – available: the Azzurri flew to Turin with nineteen players, of which six are “loaned” by the Primavera. Among the other thirteen are Lobotka, Zielinski and Rrrahmani, at the center of a real case: the ASL Napoli 2, intervened after the OK of ASL Napoli 1, has in fact provided for the quarantine for these three players, as not yet vaccinated with boosters. If the provision is confirmed by ASL Torino, even if only one of the three cannot play, writes the Roman daily, Aurelio De Laurentiis would be ready to appeal in order not to take the field. At that point, in fact, Napoli would have less than the thirteen players of the first team available, even if this obviously becomes a question of interpretation. But Italian football has gotten used to the quibbles.