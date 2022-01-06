Sports

Juve Napoli Allegri: ‘I spoke to Morata, I told him he doesn’t move from here.’ Video

Morata? We talked, I told him he doesn’t move from here because to find a match you need to take the best 4 or 5 forwards in the world. Alvaro remains with great enthusiasm, speech closed“. Thus begins Massimiliano Merry, who in the press conference to present the tender with the Naples closes the transfer market relating to the Spanish striker. The Juventus coach then comments on the conditions of his team: “We needed the break, we worked well. As for the absences, Bonucci will definitely be out both with Napoli and with Roma, let’s see if he will be available for the Super Cup. Danilo will be back next week, Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge have had a flu attack and they won’t be there tomorrow, while for Arthur we await the result of the swab “.

Allegri: “Ramsey is an outgoing player”

Allegri continues talking about the transfer market: “Ramsey he returned after the leave he had had to work in England, but nevertheless is an outgoing player. Regarding Arthur should stay, 99% of the squad remains this. What if a reinforcement is missing in attack? The goals are missing from the midfielders and on inactive balls, the attack has made his. Purchases in January have little impact, we need to improve what we have. “In closing, the Juventus coach talks about the Scudetto:”Inter are the clearly favored team. I don’t want Simone, but only they can lose this championship. We have to take one step at a time, then let’s see “.

