Juve-Napoli, Bonucci stops. Rugani with De Ligt the defense of Allegri

TURIN – Not even the time to enjoy the recoveries, which are expected, of church And Dybala in attack, that Massimiliano Allegri finds himself at risk emergency in defence , at least for Thursday evening against the Naples . Emergency that took shape in the last few days, when Leonardo Bonucci complained of fatigue in his left thigh that continued to torment him until yesterday he was subjected to exams instrumental : which allowed him and all Juventus to breathe a sigh of relief , excluding injuries, but without canceling the anxiety in view of the direct clash against Spalletti’s team. The very fact of having carried out the tests to ascertain whether or not the muscle was injured certifies that fatigue is not irrelevant and could therefore force the defender to miss the first game of the game. 2022 . He could, on conditionality, because the blue has excellent muscle recovery skills and the three days, almost four since they will be played on Thursday evening, which will pass between yesterday and the kick-off could also be enough for him to recover. […]

Rugani and De Ligt against Napoli

[…] The absence of the thirty-four year old from Viterbo would in fact add to that of Chiellini, positive at Covid like Arthur And Pinsoglio, and to that of Danilo, not yet recovered from the adductor injury reported against Lazio on 20 November. Recovery, however, is progressing well, as confirmed by the former Manchester City on Instagram, with a smiling photo and the emoticons of an hourglass and the black and white colors. Without the central couple of the national team, and without the Brazilian who can adapt well to the center, it will be up to Rugani side by side De Ligt at the center of the defense: if the 27-year-old from Tuscany has played more than 100 games for Juventus it is because he is reliable, but it is clear that he would not be the one chosen to face a direct match. Moreover Allegri in defence he will also have to do without Pellegrini, struggling, like Kaio Jorge, with a flu syndrome, and at this moment it was the twenty-one-year-old former Roma player who was the holder of the left wing, in front of a dull Alex Sandro which will thus have the opportunity to relaunch.

