Juve-Napoli is about to jump: new positivity emerged

TURIN – The match Juve-Napoli could jump in extremis. The round of swabs carried out this morning in the hotel in the center of Turin that hosts the blue team revealed new positivity (one of a staff member regularly vaccinated, one in doubt and one with a result yet to be confirmed) in the team group between footballers and staff members. At this point, the intervention of the ASL of Turin or the competent Health Department of the territory is expected, which could prevent Napoli from taking the field at the Allianz Stadium.

New round of tampons at lunchtime

At lunchtime there was a new round of swabs to clarify the epidemiological situation within the blue group. At the moment at the disposal of Spalletti’s deputy (positive) Domenichini there would be only 14 players left (of which 12 are on the move and two goalkeepers).

The press release from Napoli

“Following the round of swabs carried out this night to the team group present in Turin, the positivity to Covid-19 of a member of the technical staff emerged. The staff member, regularly vaccinated, was placed in solitary confinement as per protocol. We also inform you that some swabs are still waiting to be reprocessed“. This the official press release from Napoli.

The Turin ASL line

The director of the ASL of Turin, Carlo Picco spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the situation linked to the challenge between Juve and Naples scheduled for tonight in Turin: “It is a very complex one, in general and also with the repercussions on football. The original provision of the two local health authorities of Naples which issued provisions which have given indications. Now my department is doing some evaluations. They asked us for swabs and we made ourselves available also because we are the only ones able to upload them to the platform. Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka? There is a quarantine measure and therefore they cannot play, but we are not obliged to enforce the decision“.