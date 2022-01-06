Juve-Napoli LIVE: a member of the Neapolitan staff is positive, the director of ASL Napoli 2: ‘The Azzurri are a Covid cluster’ | First page

Serie A is again in chaos: positive players, ASL blocking teams and matches postponed to dates to be decided (with increasingly full calendars …). Four out of ten matches will not be played today because one of the two teams will not show up, tonight’s big match between Juventus and Napoli is also at risk.

Here are all the LIVE updates on the day of the two teams

15.15 – The latest from our correspondent in Turin Nicola Balice:

A few hours from #JuveNapoli, the latest from our correspondent in Turin @NicolaBalice pic.twitter.com/dyZpyMDioM – CalcioMercato.com (@cmdotcom) January 6, 2022

14.40 – Antonio D’Amore, director of ASL Napoli 2: “Napoli is a Covid cluster”.

13.50 – Juventus squads

13.40 – New regulation of the Serie A anti-Covid League: with 13 players in the squad you play, penalties for those who do not show up.

13.30 – Quiet situation at lunchtime in front of the Hotel that hosts the Napoli in Turin.

12.30 – A member of the Napoli staff tested positive at Covid, as confirmed by an official note from the club.

12.05 – According to some sources, there could be three other positives in the Napoli group.

11 o’clock – The ASL of Turin: ‘Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski cannot play! With some new positives … ‘READ HERE