Juve-Napoli, racist chants to Kean from the guest sector

TURIN – Yet another indecent scene at Allianz Stadium. Moise Kean, who entered in the 75th minute of the match between Juve and Napoli in place of Alvaro Morata, was the subject of racist howls from the guest sector a few seconds after his entry into the field. The former PSG striker, served on the right wing by De Ligt, was aiming Juan Jesus right under the segment reserved for Napoli fans when racist buu were heard clearly thanks to the microphones positioned on the sidelines.

It is certainly an unfortunate event that has also had resonance abroad, especially in France. The team speaks of racist shouts from the Neapolitan public towards him. RMC Sport instead highlights the fact that already during the race the episode had been the subject of criticism by the commentators of beIN Sports, who broadcast the meeting, alluding to this episode live: “Things we don’t like to hear”. Unfortunately, this is not the first time for Moise Kean who, in April 2019, together with Blaise Matuidi, was addressed with racist insults by Cagliari fans during a Juventus match in Sardinia.

