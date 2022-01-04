Juve-Napoli, Spalletti anxious: Malcuit positive at Covid

NAPLES – The problems related to Covid continue for the Naples by Luciano Spalletti. The blue club is preparing for the championship match, the first of 2022, against Juventus, but in view of the big match the squad of the Tuscan coach continues to lose pieces. This is the note from the company: “Following the checks for the end of quarantine, Petagna tested negative for Covid-19. Malcuit, never came into contact with the team group, it is instead positive result to the molecular swab, is asymptomatic, and will observe the period of isolation at home “. The list of unavailable Napoli remains very long therefore, we will see who will take the field at the Stadium, for now these are the probable choices, almost obligatory.