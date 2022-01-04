Sports

Juve-Napoli, Spalletti anxious: Malcuit positive at Covid

NAPLES – The problems related to Covid continue for the Naples by Luciano Spalletti. The blue club is preparing for the championship match, the first of 2022, against Juventus, but in view of the big match the squad of the Tuscan coach continues to lose pieces. This is the note from the company: “Following the checks for the end of quarantine, Petagna tested negative for Covid-19. Malcuit, never came into contact with the team group, it is instead positive result to the molecular swab, is asymptomatic, and will observe the period of isolation at home “. The list of unavailable Napoli remains very long therefore, we will see who will take the field at the Stadium, for now these are the probable choices, almost obligatory.

Juve-Napoli, the formation of Spalletti

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, L. Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Spalletti. Available: Meret, Marfella, Zanoli, Fabian Ruiz, Petagna. Disqualified: Mario Rui.

Unavailable: Anguissa (Africa Cup of Nations), Elmas (Covid), Koulibaly (Africa Cup of Nations), Lozano (Covid), Malcuit (Covid), Osimhen (Covid), Ounas (Africa Cup of Nations).

The Big Match of the week: Juventus-Napoli

The Big Match of the week: Juventus-Napoli

