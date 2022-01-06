Juve-Napoli, the ASL blocks Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani

Napoli will not be able to use on the pitch tomorrow night against Juventus Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani . The three are footballers that the ASL Napoli 2 Nord has identified as people who have had close contacts with positives and who, although vaccinated, did not take the booster dose (third dose) and whose second dose vaccination has been more than 120 days old. The three footballers, therefore, in the event of contact with positive must observe a period of quarantine . Obviously the three of them are joined by Meret, Mario Rui and Malcuit , who are already isolated at home because they have covid. In addition to the three players, the Prevention Department of ASL Napoli 2 Nord also has home quarantine for Di Palo, a member of the Napoli staff. In all, the quarantine was arranged by the Asl Napoli 2 Nord for 7 people of the blue club who reside in centers other than Naples city.

Naples arrived in Turin

The plane that transported Napoli to Turin landed at 19:10 at Caselle airport. The team and its staff moved from the airport to the Hotel Silver Palace, in the center of the Piedmontese capital, about twenty kilometers from the airport. 19 players are part of the Azzurri group called tomorrow to face Juventus at the Stadium for the first return day.

Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani in Turin with the team

Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka have recently landed in Turin with the rest of the Napoli teammates in view of tomorrow’s match against Juventus. The three, quarantined by the Asl Napoli 2 Nord, they did not know about the measure that was about to be taken against them when they left by plane from Naples. The 19 called up by Spalletti (who did not leave because in isolation due to Covid) are Ospina, Idasiak, Marfella, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Rrahmani, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Demme, Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski, Vergara, Insigne, Mertens, Petagna, Politano, plus the Primavera Costanzo, Spedalieri, Vergara.

Naples, the list of unavailable and the probable formation

The list of unavailable players is very long in the Naples home. The Azzurri, also orphans of Spalletti, who will be replaced on the bench by Deputy Domenichini, will not be able to count on Anguissa, Ounas and Koulibaly, employed in the African Cup, plus Mario Rui, Lozano, Malcuit, Meret, Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski , Lobotka and Rrahmani.

Napoli, the probable formation against Juve

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Vergara. Annex. Domenichini