Juve-Napoli, the probable formations: Zielinski will be there, Insigne from 1 ‘

The big match that closes matchday 20 of Serie A will be the expected one Juve-Naples at 8.45 pm in Turin. At home Juve important absences in defense but fundamental recoveries in attack. A practically obligatory defense, with Cuadrado on the right, De Ligt and Rugani as the only central players and Alex Sandro on the left leading Pellegrini. In the middle McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot and in attack Chiesa returns with Bernardeschi and Morata. At home Naples, very heavy absences, including Covid, the African Cup and suspensions. But he will be able to field Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka because the quarantine is not extended for the work. So space for Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, behind Mertens, favored over Petagna. In defense, an obligatory central pair with Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. These are the probable formations according to what Alfredo Pedullà reports on his website:

Juve Napoli probable formations

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, McKennie, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Morata, Church.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens.