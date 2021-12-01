Juve, Nedved: “We didn’t take the longest step. I’m not thinking about news in society.”

Very complicated moment for Juventus’s Pavel Nedved. But is it the most complicated season? To the microphones of Dazn, the Juventus vice president replies: “They are different years, there are difficulties and sometimes you think you are strong but you are going badly. Other times you feel less strong and everything is fine. They are different years”.

How are you finding yourself in this financial situation that forced you to two capital increases and to resort to the exercise of capital gains. When was the farther stride taken?

“I do not think that a step longer than the possibilities has been taken. We have issued a clear statement, the president Agnelli also expressed himself: he spoke to the team, to the employees, in the end the majority shareholder Elkann also spoke. I think it’s right that I speak today “.

Are you afraid that this investigation could have repercussions at the level of corporate decisions?

“I don’t think there will be any problems within the club, the players I think they touch little. I have experience and are focused on the pitch. As for the club, I don’t think, because during these years, and I have been out for eleven years. from the field, we have experienced many difficulties “.

Here all the words of Nedved.