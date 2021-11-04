“Juve need time to rebuild”

Colleague Marchetti on TMW: The derby between Inter and Milan has begun. AC Milan, which in the Champions League is unable to bring the same certainties as in Italy, Inter, which, as in Italy, starts a comeback to seek qualification and with Tirarspol’s paw manages to hoist itself second and now a lot (if not all ) passes from the clash against De Zerbi (who in the meantime has not managed to get out unscathed at the Bernabeu).

Inter rediscover its path. Find his identity. In a game that in September we would have defined as simple and which instead had taken on a completely different meaning at the beginning of November. Inter beat the surprise of the Champions both in the first leg and in the return. And now, that group which, thanks to the skill of the Moldovans and the courage of De Zerbi, seemed as hard as, if not more than that of last season, becomes almost benevolent. The next will be against Shakthar. Once the qualification for the Champions League has been readjusted, Inter can now also think about the championship. Milan and Napoli run, but they are the next opponents. Barella (like Lautaro) is a contract already settled. Brozovic, author of an extraordinary performance also yesterday, will be the next goal (not to be taken for granted) of the Nerazzurri renewals. After a complicated summer, with many goodbyes and many question marks, the first certainties begin to arrive. Also on the transfer market: if it is true that Conte will play his first match with Tottenham today, it will not be so easy (nor is it obvious) that he will necessarily go shopping in Milan …

The evening gives Milan, despite the draw with Porto, one more hope. Small, theoretical, but existing. Here the fact that it is theoretical does not mean that it is possible. It was kept alive by Liverpool, with the victory over Atletico. He should score 6 points, and at the same time Porto should lose the next two. Both will have to play with Atletico and Liverpool… you come to the right conclusions… But judging the Champions of Milan is not just looking at the standings or understanding if it can be promoted or not. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri’s group, after 7 years of absence, was terrifying. In addition, Milan paid exactly what Pioli said after the match: the lack of continuity even within the same match. There was no lack of performance, but continuity exactly. The Liverpool game or the home game against Atletico were not bad games. Milan, even in Oporto, paid a lot for the episodes. And we must not forget that Porto, the team against which Milan should have scored points, according to the theory, is a team that the Champions have been playing for years and that last year eliminated Juventus. Habit of staying at certain latitudes. Milan are getting used to it now: a more affordable group would have been more welcome of course. Of course, maybe something more could have come, especially since Milan have a crazy mentality in the league. Still missing to have it also in Europe, in the meantime let’s get ready to experience the derby… where Inter will have to try to shorten it.

Meanwhile, Europe has given Juventus back its dimension and its certainties. It seems the opposite of Milan, Allegri’s team. Sure: the opponent helps get to get the whole mail. But in the league, Juve, paradoxically, lost more points with the small players than with the big ones. It is the mentality that needs to be brought back and dusted off. The qualities of the players are there, no doubt. We need to find new balances, we need to give new life to the Juventus maneuver. But Allegri knew from the beginning that the path would be bumpy. Maybe he didn’t think so uphill, but that there was work to be done is inevitable. Market? Yes. Vlahovic: for Fiorentina’s conditions today no. Another midfielder yes, better if young to put a chip on, even an important one. But there will be no revolution: Juve needs time to build. Allegri will have to act as an accelerator.