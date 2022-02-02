Juve never stops: for June the goal is Zaniolo, the first contacts have already started | First page

“Zaniolo? I remember one week the summer market closed the conversation was the same. There were 6-7 players who needed to renew. This is the moment of the collective. Everyone has to focus on team results and bring home all the results we can. In time for him we will talk about everything, but now is not the time to focus on the summer market and renewals. We must fight to the end on three fronts. Can I guarantee that he will be here next year? I can’t, neither I nor anyone else “: the words of today in conference by the sporting director of Rome Tiago Pinto they have not run away the clouds from the head of the Roma playmaker born in 1999rather.

THE BIANCONERO IN THE FATE? FROM THE ‘PIZZINO’ OF PARATICI TO THE CROSSINGS WITH DYBALA AND VLAHOVIC – The future of Niccolò Zaniolo in Capital it is more and more in the balance: the 22 years old is expiring in June 2024 but it has long been a overt goal of Juventus, which with Cherubini and Arrivabene is proceeding to renewal of the rose. Since the days of the famous “pizzino” of the former manager Fabio Paratici, which indicated the former Inter midfielder currently in the Giallorossi as a fixed point which cannot be ignored for the future, for what is the history of the Juventus club. The dream is not too hidden, especially if it were to persist the difficulties regarding the renewal of Paulo Dybala, is that of support Zaniolo with Dusan Vlahovic, in a couple of attack from the assured future.

COLDNESS WITH ROME, CONTACT WITH JUVE – Roma want to avoid another case similar to that of the Serbian who left Florence with Juve that has already had contact with the player’s entourage: after the first speeches of the Capitoline the negotiations for the renewal have stalled. In the event of a definitive break the Old lady he already has a strategy ready to land a shot he has been thinking about for at least two years. And the words of Tiago Pinto fuel this type of solution.