Juve, new appeal to the TAR for the scudetto removed with Calciopoli and assigned to Inter | First page

Juve he tries again and does not give up for the 2005-2006 championship removed for Calciopoli and assigned to Inter. As reported by Football & Financethe Juventus club had presented a new appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court for the award of that championship and today there was a hearing in court. A move that follows the appeal presented on 12 January 2019 to the Sports Guarantee Board of CONI, which was then declared inadmissible on the following 27 May. The hearing led to a postponement to June.

DOCUMENTS – “Against this decision, as Juventus has not been assigned a sports judge to decide the merits of the matter, the same club filed an appeal with the Federal National Court. On 11 July 2019, with a device, the Federal National Court declared the inadmissibility of the appeal “reads the documents related to the first half of the 2021-22 season.

OFFICIAL COMPLAINT – “Juventus, against this device, filed a complaint with the Federal Court of Appeal which, on 30 August 2019, also rejected this appeal. These decisions were challenged by Juventus before the Sports Guarantee Board which, with a decision dated November 2019, declared the appeal inadmissible. An appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court was filed against this ruling within the terms of the lawfor which a hearing is set for March 8, 2022 “.