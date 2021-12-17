Sports

Juve, new attempt for Scamacca: Sassuolo dictates the conditions, the latest | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The low offensive streak that characterized the first half of the season is a problem that Juventus would like to solve as soon as possible, already in the next transfer window. The repeated physical problems of Dybala and the anything but exciting numbers of Morata and Kean, who put together 6 league goals, led the Juventus management to look around and an option that is back in fashion is that of Gianluca Scamacca. A profile already probed in the last two transfer sessions and with unsatisfactory results, given that in both cases Sassuolo’s response was absolutely the opposite. A profile that, with a view to renewal and planning a medium-long term future, can represent an alternative to the great dream of Dusan Vlahovic.

THE MEETING – The vice-president of Juve Pavel Nedved and the manager of the technical area Federico Cherubini have not given up and in recent days, thanks to the presence in Turin of the CEO of the Emilians Giovanni Carnevali, they made a new attempt on Scamacca, proposing a formula in line with the current financial parameters: without particularly onerous sales – the names of Kulusevski and Arthur remain at the forefront – the bianconeri can only make proposals for dry loan or at most with the right of redemption. For its part, Sassuolo has seen the technical and therefore also economic value of Scamacca, author of 5 goals since the beginning of the season, grow in the last calendar year: the 20-25 million euros requested last summer alone represent an evaluation exceeded by the behavior of the Roman player in the last 5 months.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND – Based on the considerations that Carnevali and the ownership of the Emilian club make of Scamacca and the other precious pieces of their collection, neither Juve nor the other interested clubs will be granted any discounts or favors: to deprive himself of his attacker, Sassuolo is willing to open, at most, to a loan with obligation to redeem and always against the amount established at the start. In the wake of what happened no later than a few months, always with the Old Lady as protagonist, for Locatelli. Conditions that highlight the distance that remains important, at the moment, between supply and demand and that is inducing Nedved and Cherubini to consider other profiles for the attacker’s role. From Cavani, leaving Manchester United to return to play continuously, to Icardi, who has a very expensive engagement but is far from central in Paris Saint-Germain. Juve is waiting for signals from the market, even from the outgoing one: with a start that brings an important treasure into the cash register, the assault on Scamacca could restart, but on a very different basis and probably with a greater chance of success.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fifa World Best Player, in the top 23 there are 3 Azzurri: Jorginho, Donnarumma and Bonucci

3 days ago

Roma-Inter: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and in streaming | First page

2 weeks ago

Nuovo San Siro, Sala: “We no longer have great uncertainties” | News

November 4, 2021

Sinner and the Finals: here’s how he can qualify for Turin

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button