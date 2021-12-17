Juve, new attempt for Scamacca: Sassuolo dictates the conditions, the latest | First page

The repeated physical problems of Dybala and the anything but exciting numbers of Morata and Kean, who put together 6 league goals, led the Juventus management to look around and. A profile already probed in the last two transfer sessions and with unsatisfactory results, given that in both cases Sassuolo’s response was absolutely the opposite. A profile that, with a view to renewal and planning a medium-long term future, can represent an alternative to the great dream of Dusan Vlahovic.

THE MEETING – The vice-president of Juve Pavel Nedved and the manager of the technical area Federico Cherubini have not given up and in recent days, thanks to the presence in Turin of the CEO of the Emilians Giovanni Carnevali, they made a new attempt on Scamacca, proposing a formula in line with the current financial parameters: without particularly onerous sales – the names of Kulusevski and Arthur remain at the forefront – the bianconeri can only make proposals for dry loan or at most with the right of redemption. For its part, Sassuolo has seen the technical and therefore also economic value of Scamacca, author of 5 goals since the beginning of the season, grow in the last calendar year: the 20-25 million euros requested last summer alone represent an evaluation exceeded by the behavior of the Roman player in the last 5 months.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND – Based on the considerations that Carnevali and the ownership of the Emilian club make of Scamacca and the other precious pieces of their collection, neither Juve nor the other interested clubs will be granted any discounts or favors: to deprive himself of his attacker, Sassuolo is willing to open, at most, to a loan with obligation to redeem and always against the amount established at the start. In the wake of what happened no later than a few months, always with the Old Lady as protagonist, for Locatelli. Conditions that highlight the distance that remains important, at the moment, between supply and demand and that is inducing Nedved and Cherubini to consider other profiles for the attacker’s role. From Cavani, leaving Manchester United to return to play continuously, to Icardi, who has a very expensive engagement but is far from central in Paris Saint-Germain. Juve is waiting for signals from the market, even from the outgoing one: with a start that brings an important treasure into the cash register, the assault on Scamacca could restart, but on a very different basis and probably with a greater chance of success.