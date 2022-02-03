Juve, now Morata becomes a case: his position for the summer still remains in the balance

The winter market has just ended two days ago and the twists it has given are unprecedented. In this session, the most expensive shot in the entire history of Serie A was made in the January window, reached with the passage of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus. Inevitably, the arrival of the Serbian striker will open up new scenarios in the offensive department of the Old Lady who will now also have to understand what to do with Alvaro Morataconfirmed at this stage but that in June, he could leave the Mole again.

To support his possible divorce from Juve are also the news bouncing from Spain in these hours. According to what was reported by the Iberian newspaper Brand in fact, the problems faced by ‘El Canterano’ have also provoked a retrofront on the part of Atletico Madrid, the club that owns the ownership of the former Real Madrid card. The Colchoneros would in fact be trying to fix it elsewhere, but the high engagement and the onerous costs for the loans obtained would complicate and not a little any type of negotiation. These 6 months will probably be the last resort for Morata who will have to try to change the ideas of his managers, or at least try to revalue his quotation.