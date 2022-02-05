Juve, now or never! Against Verona the season at a crossroads and Allegri cannot fail

Remove the rust after the long break, give a message to the whole championship and, above all, add fuel to the fire. That is, to fuel that enthusiasm that was rekindled after the January market session. There can be no alternatives; Sunday evening, against Hellas Verona, Juventus can only win, take home the 3 points and put yet another piece of the run-up to fourth place, and then we’ll see. Yes, because with the squad available, now, that fourth place seems almost an understatement. But, first of all, it needs to be hooked up; because once taken, the other teams will have to take it back: psychologically, it would be a blow, the signal to everyone, the Old Lady is back. Now, Allegri cannot fail, missteps are no longer allowed. The points available are less and less and, above all, he has at his disposal a squad enriched with the pieces he requested. The physicality and the race of Zakaria in the middle of the field, which can help those who will sit in the control room. But, above all, the goals that are required of Vlahovic, the ones that were missed in the first part of the season. The pieces are all in place, now we need to complete the puzzle that portrays the cup with big ears.