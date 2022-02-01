Juve, now the renewal of Dybala but watch out for De Ligt: the situation remains thorny, that’s why

The priority, to date, remains the renewal (or not) of Paulo Dybala, but there is another thorny issue that the Juve will have to face shortly, now that the January market is officially closed. As reported in today’s edition of Tuttosport, an important match is the one concerning Matthjis’ future De Ligt, whose agent Mino Raiola has already started to shake things up in recent months by announcing that the defender “is ready for a new step”, and giving for certain the summer assaults of big names like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and PSG.

In short, the message sent to Juve was decidedly clear: “Do not take Matthjis’ stay for granted”, and more than a downsizing of engagement, in the wake of the new line launched by the club. Yet, any retouching of the Dutchman’s salary would be to the downside, considering that i 12 million euros with the bonus he currently earns – with a contract expiring in 2024 – they are already widely outside the parameters of Juve, if it is true that the new Dusan signing Vlahovic it is around 7 and that with Paulo Dybala a real tug-of-war is underway, with the company pushing in the opposite direction compared to the 10 million mark.

The bianconeri – continue Tuttosport – they still hope to be able to count on De Ligt for a long time, but the question should not be underestimated. Not for nothing, the department will be subject to a more or less gradual downsizing, considering Giorgio’s age Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. The purchase of Federico Cats should be considered precisely in this light, but pay attention to other profiles such as Alessio Romagnoli (expiring with Milan) and Gleison Bremer of Turin.