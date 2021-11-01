Juve, off to retreat with De Ligt! VIDEO

TURIN – Officially started on withdraw of the Juventus at the Continue: from today to Saturday the bianconeri will stay at the J Hotel, away from their families, to talk to each other, to discuss, to find a glimpse of the crisis of performances and results of this start of the season. Good news for Massimiliano Merry, who before directing the training confronted on the sidelines with Dr. Giuseppe Vercelli, the club’s psychologist: the four defenders at risk for tomorrow night’s match against Zenith they were all present and worked as a team. There was Matthijs de Ligt, appeared very charged, there was Giorgio Chiellini, there was Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele was there too Rugani struggling with the after-effects of a gastroenteritis. The captain, fresh from a thigh problem found in Verona, seems fine and now it will be up to Allegri to decide the central pair. Absent in the finish only Aaron Ramsey and Moise Kean, both tired and not recoverable for tomorrow.