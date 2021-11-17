Juve, OFFICIAL: Bernardeschi changes agent and leaves Raiola | First page

Not just Ihattaren, another player owned by the Juventus he chose to leave Mino Raiola and officially change agent. It is about Federico Bernardeschi who, as announced through social media by Federico Pastorello, has chosen to rely on the services of P&P Sport Management. Bernardeschi is not the only Bianconero to have entrusted himself to Pastorello because in recent days the Brazilian Arthur had also made the same choice.

A move that shakes the market around the national team playmaker, currently injured, but for which a direct confrontation between Raiola himself and Juventus was expected in the next few days to talk about the possible renewal of the contract expiring at the end of the season. The choice to change agents therefore moves the bar of this negotiation to a new level. Could this be a move to try to find an agreement for the renewal? Or the final word on staying in Turin and the desire to try new experiences? The feeling is that the most viable road today is the second, with Pastorello’s good offices especially in foreign championships which could be the most welcome way out even for Bernardeschi himself.