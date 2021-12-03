Juve, OFFICIAL: capital increase and business continuity at risk. Fines and exclusion from the championships, all possible penalties. There is an investigation by the FIGC | First page

Not only the official nature of new searches and seizures concerning the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. Juventus with a supplementary supplement regarding the Capital Increase updated investors on all the new risks associated with the investigations carried out by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office borne by the company, the chairman Andrea Agnelli, the vice chairman Pavel Nedved, the lawyer Cesare Gabasio, Stefano Cerrato and the former Fabio Paratici and other former managers. all scenarios are outlined in the prospectus, including worst-case scenarios, which imply the possible confirmation of the guilt of all the parties involved. In particular it could be capital increase at risk, or rather the part of it not signed by Exor, and in that case the business continuity would be at risk. Furthermore, Juventus certifies the investigation launched by the FIGC sports prosecutor’s office (to whom the requested clarifications have been sent) which, as risks also linked to economic factors, could also lead to exclusion from the championships.

Here are all the most important passages of the new document published on the Juventus.con website

PENALTIES FOR THE COMPANY – The Company is exposed to the risk of incurring the sanctions deriving from non-compliance with Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. Should sanctions and / or convictions be imposed on corporate officers of the Issuer, the requisites envisaged by current legislation for the maintenance of offices and / or positions could cease and the reputation of the Issuer would be significantly affected. The aforementioned occurrences could have negative impacts, even significant ones, on the economic, financial and equity situation of the Issuer and the Group.

RISK CAPITAL INCREASE – Investors who have already accepted the Offer prior to the date of publication of this Supplement have the right to withdraw their acceptance pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 2-bis, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The right of revocation can be exercised within the third working day following the date of publication of this Supplement, by means of a written order to be delivered to one’s bank or intermediary.

BUSINESS CONTINUITY MAY FAIL – As of the Supplement Date, there is a risk that the Guarantors believe that the aforementioned facts constitute the conditions for exercising the right of withdrawal from the guarantee commitment in relation to the Capital Increase. […] In the event that no New Shares, other than those covered by the EXOR Underwriting Commitment, were subscribed, the Issuer’s capital, taking into account the EXOR Underwriting Commitment, would only be increased by the amount of Euro 255 million ( of which Euro 75 million already paid in on August 27, 2021), compared to the Capital Increase of Euro 400 million. If the Capital Increase were only partially carried out, limited financial resources would flow to the Group. In such cases, in the absence of further timely measures to support the updated and confirmed development plan, the Group’s ability to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the plan period would cease.

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS – Should criminal prosecution be exercised at the outcome of the investigations and the consequent proceeding ends with a definitive sentence, negative impacts, even significant ones, could occur on the reputation and economic, equity and financial situation of the Issuer and the Group. With regard to the crime of false corporate communications provided for by art. 2622 cod. civ. contested to the Issuer, the application of an administrative pecuniary sanction from 400 to 600 shares is envisaged, having a unit value between a minimum of Euro 258 and a maximum of Euro 1,549 for a total amount between approximately Euro 0.1 million and approximately Euro 0.9 million, without prejudice to the hypothesis of an increase up to one third pursuant to paragraph 3 of art. 25-ter of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 and / or an increase of up to three times the pecuniary sanction envisaged for the most serious offense in the case of multiple offenses pursuant to the combined provisions of Articles 25-ter, lett. b) and 21 of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001.

SPORTS INQUIRY – With a letter received on 24 November 2021, the Federal Prosecutor at the Italian Football Federation requested the Company to transmit accounting documentation concerning the rights to sports performances of certain players as well as corporate and accounting documentation. The Company responded to the letter dated November 29, 2021, providing the required documentation to the Federal Prosecutor. As of the Supplement Date, the Issuer has no further information

SPORTS RISKS – If the outcome of the inspection verification of any proceedings (also of a sporting nature) that were initiated following the inspections in progress on the Date of the Registration Document Supplement and / or any further verifications connected to them that should arise were unfavorable unfavorable for the Group, the occurrence of negative impacts, even significant ones, on the reputation and economic and financial situation of the Issuer and the Group cannot be excluded. The national and UEFA licensing system requires compliance with certain economic and financial parameters, as well as with certain infrastructural and organizational requirements, the serious violation of which may result in the exclusion of Juventus from national and international competitions.