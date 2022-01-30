Juve, OFFICIAL: Ihattaren to Ajax, Sampdoria loan resolved | First page

Now it’s official, Mohamed Ihattaren leaves Sampdoria and restarts from Ajax. The Sampdoria club announced that it had resolved with the Juventus the playmaker’s loan, who now restarts from the Lancers: as communicated by the Dutch, Ihattaren arrives from the bianconeri in prestitution until December 31, 2022, with redemption right in favor of Ajax.

PRESS RELEASE SAMP – UC Sampdoria announces that it has consensually terminated the temporary transfer agreement with Juventus FC relating to the registration rights of the player Mohamed Ihattaren.



| OFFICIAL#Ihattaren: solved with the @juventusfc the temporary lease agreement. – UC Sampdoria (@sampdoria) January 30, 2022

AJAX RELEASE – Ajax have reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the loan of Mohamed Ihattaren. The 19-year-old player, who can fill multiple roles, immediately arrives on loan from the Italian club he is under contract with.

The lease has a duration of almost one year, up to and including 31 December 2022. An option to purchase the player is included in the contract.

Ihattaren (Utrecht, February 12, 2002) is a product of the youth sector of PSV and in the summer of 2021 he joined Juventus. The Italian club loaned him directly to Sampdoria, a Serie A club, where he did not play. Ihattaren is currently in quarantine, after which he will join Jong Ajax.

Sporting director Marc Overmars: “Mo Ihattaren is only 19 years old and is considered one of the greatest talents in our country. However, due to certain circumstances, he has not played for a long time. With us he will continue to work on his fitness at the Jong Ajax. There he can then prove that he is still the good player we know. I’m very curious. We offer him this opportunity and we will help him, but of course he starts with himself and he knows it. ”