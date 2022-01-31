JUVE, OFFICIAL: KULUSEVSKI SOLD TO TOTTENHAM, FIGURES AND DETAILS | First page

Now it’s official, Juventus sells Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham. The Juventus club announces the agreement with the Spurs: this is an 18-month loan up to 30 June 2023 for € 10 million (3 for 2021/22, 7 for 2022/23), with the obligation to redeem under certain conditions for € 35 million payable in five exercises.

THE COMMUNICATION – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the sale, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of € 10 million, of which € 3 million for the 2021/2022 football season and € 7 million for the 2022/2023 football season.

Furthermore, the agreement provides:

• the obligation on the part of Tottenham to acquire the sporting services of the player on a permanent basis

achievement of certain sporting goals during the 2022/2023 season;

• the right by Tottenham to acquire the player’s sporting performances on a permanent basis, should these objectives not be achieved.

The consideration agreed for the definitive sale, in both cases, is € 35 million, payable in five years.

OFFICIAL | Dejan #Kulusevski move to Tottenham @SpursOfficial. Thanks for everything and good luck, Dejan – JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022