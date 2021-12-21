Sports

Juve, OFFICIAL the 400 million euro capital increase: unexercised rights sold. Another collapse in the stock market | First page

Following the press release issued on 16 December 2021, Juventus announced, through its official website, that “During the first session of the offer on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, all 109,700,640 option rights not exercised during the offer period were sold, which give the right to subscribe for 98,730,576 ordinary shares newly issued Juventus, corresponding to approximately 8.25% of the total number of newly issued shares resulting from the capital increase resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on 29 October 2021 “.

THE COMMUNICATION – “The exercise of the unexercised rights – continues the press release -, purchased as part of the Offer on the Stock Exchange and, consequently, the subscription of the shares must be carried out, under penalty of forfeiture, by and no later than 21 December 2021. The unexercised rights will be made available to the buyers through the authorized intermediaries adhering to the centralized management system of Monte Titoli SpA and may be used for the subscription of the shares at the price of Euro 0.334 per share, in the ratio of 9 Shares for each no. 10 Rights “.

WHAT ARE THE UNOPTED RIGHTS – Unexercised rights are those for which the option right has not been exercised. These are shares, or quotas, issued by a company in the event of an increase in the share capital (as in the case of Juventus), and on which the old shareholders have a pre-emptive right.

CAPITAL INCREASE COMPLETED – In fact, with this press release, Juventus has made it official that it has completed the € 400 million capital increase launched in recent weeks.

DOWN IN THE BAG – This morning the stock of Juventus in Piazza Affari is losing 6.42% and is quoted at € 0.335 per share.

