Juve on the field without the Americans but with a super Vlahovic: the dates of the returns

Saturday of work for the Juventus group: the team trained at Keep going this morning, focusing the work on technique, and on challenges “to rise”, from one against one up to four against four. First training with the team also for Vlahovic who did athletic tests, but also worked with the ball, practicing technique, maneuver development and possession. Tomorrow and Monday rest for the team, back on the field on Tuesday.

The returns from the national teams

The stop for the national teams had deprived Massimiliano Merry of 10 elements. Players who are returning to Turin, where they will find a new teammate, a certain Dusan. They came back today Chiellini, De Sciglio, Bernardeschi, Pellegrini And Locatelli (who, however, had left the blue retreat yesterday morning for personal reasons). The coach will have to wait a little longer to have the Americans available. On the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday they will be busy Bentancur (Uruguay-Venezuela), Alex Sandro (Brazil-Paraguay), Dybala And Cuadrado who will compete in Argentina-Colombia. All four will be available on Thursday, while McKennie, committed at 1.30 on Thursday with the United States against Honduras, will meet again at Continassa on Friday 4 February.