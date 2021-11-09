Juve overtakes Roma for Zakaria: Mourinho less convinced – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

A nine and a midfielder to try to make it back to the league. If the number one target for the attack is Dusan Vlahovic , in the median the Juventus is evaluating different situations. Between the pupil Tchouameni and the old ball Witsel , gains Denis positions Zakaria of the Borussia Monchengladbach . The Swiss international has his contract expiring a June, just like the Belgian. In the summer it will free itself free, however already in winter he could change jersey in balance. Negotiation closed for Locatelli and put the French in their sights, at Continassa they had a little cold the track so much that between September and October l in Rome she had taken pole position . The market, however, is made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking.

As reported by Filippo Cornacchia on ‘Tuttosport’, according to what filters from the environments of the Swiss, Friday opponent of the Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini, recently there Juventus put the arrow on José Mourinho’s club, reported less convinced because of costs overall of the operation. The challenge is not over yet and some new ones cannot be ruled out insertion from England. In Switzerland they argue that Zakaria is intrigued from the interest of Juventus and from the idea of ​​starting from A league. The bianconeri, however, in addition to having to make free space in pink (with the sale of Ramsey), first of all intends to carry out a attempt for Tchouameni, the protégé of Cherubs and of the technician Massimiliano Merry. The problem, in the case of the Monegasque, is represented by competition and price. That’s why, without letting go, the bianconeri have reconnected the contacts also for Zakaria. The age (24 years) and the costs (contract expiring) make the Swiss in line with Juventus’ new course on the market.