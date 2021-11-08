Juve, plan B if the assault on Vlahovic fails: here are all the names | First page

Juventus has identified a clear and defined goal for the attack of the future: Dusan Vlahovic. We have written it and we keep you constantly updated on the developments of the affair: the plan of the Bianconeri, the will of the Serbian striker, the position of Fiorentina. In Turin, however, they do not want to be caught unprepared, in the event that the purchase of Vlahovic (in January or in the summer) does not go through. Juve have confidence, but the variables are many – from the possible inclusion of much richer clubs than the bianconeri (from Tottenham to Paris Saint Germain) to the diktat of Commisso (Vlahovic never to Juve) – and the outcome is anything but obvious.

ICARDI – Plan B therefore, which exists and is made up of a series of names. Among these there is a by now old battle horse of the bianconeri, that Mauro Icardi who has been in the bianconeri’s sights for a long time, and for several market sessions. Juve continues to follow him, even if with the departure of Paratici, a great admirer of the PSG striker, interest has waned a bit. And even if, with a view to a progressive rejuvenation of the rose, the 29 years that the former Inter will celebrate in February they begin to put him a bit on the edge of the ‘ideal player’ to start a new winning cycle.

NUNEZ – A striker who meets the right age requirement is Darwin Nunez, born in 1999 from Benfica. Also in this case, as for Vlahovic, we are talking about important figures: without disturbing the clause rescissoria dell’uruguaiano (150 million), the auction base with which we start with the club chaired by Rui Costa is at least 50 million. Unlike Vlahovic, for whom we travel on similar figures, for Nunez there would be no environmental complication which always surrounds any possible deal between Juventus and Fiorentina.

THE OTHERS – In addition to Icardi and Nunez, Juve’s plan B list as an alternative to Vlahovic also includes other strikers, different from each other in age, experience, characteristics and costs: Alexandre Lacazette (born in 1991 with Arsenal expiring in June 2022), Anthony Martial (born in 1995 of Manchester United), Gianluca Scamacca (born in 1999 from Sassuolo) e Lorenzo Lucca (born in 2000 from Pisa).