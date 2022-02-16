Juve-Pogba: everything you need to know | First page

The future of Paul Pogba continues to hold court because that contract expiring at the end of the season, on 30 June 2022, leaves open the dreams and hopes of all the clubs involved. Among these there is inevitably also the Juventus, because the #Pogback has remained in the hearts of the fans and even the Juventus management has never really abandoned the idea of ​​having the French midfielder back in Turin. But between rumors, rumors, reports, what is there to know about Pogba’s future?

YES TO JUVE – The starting point from which we can begin to think is that Pogba would be happy to return to Turin. He has remained in contact with many of his former teammates with whom relations are excellent and in recent days he has intensified these contacts. Availability to re-embrace the colors of Juventus, a city where he had a great time and friends left in Italy 5 years ago it was also reiterated in recent contacts also reported by Bianconero.com.

PSG AND REAL – There have also been contacts with the real Madrid, today, however, more focused on revolutionizing his attack than the midfield and above all without Zidane on the bench. Zidane who, on the other hand, could sit at the end of the year on the bench of the other team which today is in full swing for Pogba who is Paris Saint Germain. The Parisian club was not among the priorities of the Frenchman when he left Juventus also for environmental issues between former agents and childhood friends. Relations that have now stabilized and would no longer represent an obstacle.

ENGAGEMENT IS THE NEEDLE OF THE LIBRA – But who can really afford Pogba? Because beyond the player’s will and willingness to move to Paris or Turin, what really matters and that can really shift the balance of this battle for his future is the rich salary which today is worth no less than 15 million euros and which was guaranteed to him by Manchester United. You can work on the figures, even spreading over a long duration of the contract, but it is inevitable that, for a top midfielder, the figure will have to be at the top of the squad. Figures that are certainly easier to obtain in Paris. Juve, PSG, Real Paul Pogba’s future is getting hot.