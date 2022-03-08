Juve press release on Financial Fair Play: “UEFA has started monitoring activities”

“On the basis of the information currently available, this monitoring activity involves dozens of European clubs, including some Italian clubs”.

TuttoNapoli.net

© photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport

Also there Juventus ends up under UEFA’s magnifying glass for Financial Fair Play. This is what emerged from a press release from the Juventus club: “In October 2021, the Company sent UEFA the information relating to the break-even rule for the reporting periods closed on 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021, which was complied with. Subsequently, in February 2022, the Company integrated the above information with the forecast information for the financial year as at 30 June 2022 and the UEFA Club Financial Control Body initiated the monitoring activity, taking into account the prospective failure to comply with the requirement balance sheet for the survey period (2019, 2020/2021 and 2022). Based on the information currently available, this monitoring activity involves dozens of European clubs, including some Italian clubs “.