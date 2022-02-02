Juve Primavera continues to win: Sassuolo beaten 2-0 and overtake in the standings

Juventus Primavera gives continuity to the victory of the Derby and, within the friendly walls of Vinovo, wins 2 to 0 against Sassuolo. In addition to the result, the Bianconeri played an excellent performance in the first half, playing well and creating various chances and, in the second half, they were able to close down and suffer, even if they conceded little or nothing. Another excellent news, with the three points earned this evening the overtaking operation succeeded, precisely against Sassuolo who was one point ahead in the standings.

THE TABLE

Juventus-Sassuolo: 2-0

Scorers: (Iling 38 ‘, Chibozo 45’)

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona, Citi, Nzouango (Hasa 11 ‘) (From 82’ Maressa), Rouhi; Mulazzi, Bonetti (From 82 ‘Doratiotto), Turicchia, Iling; Mbangula (Cow 88 ‘), Chibozo. Available Scaglia, Vinarick, Solberg, Ledonne, Anghelè, Nonge, Huijsen. Annex Bonatti 7 29



Sassuolo (4-3-3): Vitale, Pieragnolo, Flamingo, Zenelaj (Casolari 60 ‘), Paz Blandon, Aucelli (Ahmed 60’), Miranda, Samele, Kumi, Abubakar, Forchignone (Diawara 78 ‘). Available Zacchi, Cehu, Arcopinto, D’Andrea, Macchioni, Toure, Ngingi, Cavallini. Herds Bigica

Admonitions: Bonetti (J), Citi (J), Pieragnolo (S)

Referee: Mr. Paride Tremolada from Monza

Follow the live text on ilBianconero.com:

FINAL WHISTLE

75 & # 39; – Powerful conclusion of Samele from outside the area, good Senko to respond

71 ‘- Chibozo’s personal action that sows panic, then the conclusion is central

69 & # 39; – Pushes Sassuolo, alal search for the goal, Juve ends well

60 ‘- Kumi tries from outside the area, high ball

46 ‘- Go to the second half

INTERVAL

45 ‘- GOL JUVE, beautiful action by the bianconeri! Hasa serves Chibozo who widens for Iling, the winger puts a quick low shot in the middle and Chibozo himself inside the area concludes on the net

36 ‘- GOL JUVE, Iling-Junior unlocks it!

27 ‘- Again the Chibozo-Citi axis, this time the central one, with the head, sends out a little

26 ‘- Opening by Chibozo that widens for Mbangula who, however, stretches the ball and is anticipated by Vitale

21 ‘- JUVE OPPORTUNITY, Turicchia’s billiard shot that is printed on the pole

21 ‘- JUVE OPPORTUNITY, cross to Chibozo’s kiss, Citi stands taller than all but his header is rejected on the line by Vitale

20 ‘- Mbangula’s personal action who sows the black-green defense, ball in the middle and Chibozo anticipated in the small area

11 ‘- Nzouango immediately out: after an air contact with an opponent, the defender collapses to the ground and is forced to change. In place of him Hasa

3 ‘- JUVE OPPORTUNITY, opening precise to the millimeter by Citi that launches Iling, the outside burns the direct opponent and puts in the middle for Chibozo who hits first, good Vitale to oppose

1 ‘- Off to the match!