Juve-PSG axis, the surprise operation for January appears

Juve is preparing for the next transfer window. The axis with Paris is heated, an operation (with exchange) with Paris Saint Germain is possible.

In home Juventus looks to the future, what will be the strategies to be adopted to improve the squad available to Max Allegri. The Old Lady is experiencing a not particularly brilliant moment, with a new project started this year with the Tuscan coach who, however, inevitably lacks the pawns to be able to complete a clear picture of what his Juventus should be.

Something is needed, of course, but there will also be a thinning out of the squad. Some elements inside the black and white locker room seem now far away from project, and therefore ready to take off. The next transfer market session, precisely in this sense, will have a fundamental value, also from an economic point of view (and therefore budget) will need some outgoings in order to allow the club to invest.

Juve-PSG, hot axis: Arthur towards Paris, an exchange possible

One of the names destined to leave Turin is Arthur. Something more was expected from the former Barcelona, ​​but evidently the feeling with the Turin square never really exploded, and so the farewell now seems certain. Even Allegri has never concretely valued the midfielder, victim – it must be said – of various injuries during his Juventus experience.

As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, the solutions are different: Rome, Seville, Newcastle, Lazio. The agent, however, also opened the farewell in January, and in this sense another option could be the one that leads to Paris. In fact, an exchange between the parties is also possible, perhaps with some redundancies at home Paris Saint Germain he is not finding space but that could be useful for Allegri.