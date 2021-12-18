Sports

Juve-PSG axis, the surprise operation for January appears

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Massimiliano Allegri pensive
Massimiliano Allegri (Getty Images)

Juve is preparing for the next transfer window. The axis with Paris is heated, an operation (with exchange) with Paris Saint Germain is possible.

In home Juventus looks to the future, what will be the strategies to be adopted to improve the squad available to Max Allegri. The Old Lady is experiencing a not particularly brilliant moment, with a new project started this year with the Tuscan coach who, however, inevitably lacks the pawns to be able to complete a clear picture of what his Juventus should be.

Something is needed, of course, but there will also be a thinning out of the squad. Some elements inside the black and white locker room seem now far away from project, and therefore ready to take off. The next transfer market session, precisely in this sense, will have a fundamental value, also from an economic point of view (and therefore budget) will need some outgoings in order to allow the club to invest.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Arthur in action
Arthur (Getty Images)

Juve-PSG, hot axis: Arthur towards Paris, an exchange possible

One of the names destined to leave Turin is Arthur. Something more was expected from the former Barcelona, ​​but evidently the feeling with the Turin square never really exploded, and so the farewell now seems certain. Even Allegri has never concretely valued the midfielder, victim – it must be said – of various injuries during his Juventus experience.

READ ALSO >>> Milan, bad news from the market: the announcement makes Maldini unhappy

As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, the solutions are different: Rome, Seville, Newcastle, Lazio. The agent, however, also opened the farewell in January, and in this sense another option could be the one that leads to Paris. In fact, an exchange between the parties is also possible, perhaps with some redundancies at home Paris Saint Germain he is not finding space but that could be useful for Allegri.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coach Mancini: “Three years ago winning the European Championship seems impossible. Vialli much stronger than me.”

November 5, 2021

Inter, Lautaro Martinez in mini crisis

November 8, 2021

A defender-bomber for the Under 21 team: discovering Canestrelli, Empoli’s latest jewel | First page

November 18, 2021

Inter-Perisic, Marotta has the move ready: “And there is a confession that has never been confirmed”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button