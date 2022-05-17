Juve puts the package to return among the greats of Europe

What’s next after this ad

Juventus back in the European elite?

The Turin club wants to pull out all the stops this summer to regain its place among the best European clubs. According to Goal Italiathe Bianconeri would have offered a 3-year contract to Paul Pogba with a salary of around €7.5 million per season, excluding bonuses. The player would ask him for 11 M€. jesse lingard and Nemanja Matic are the two Red Devils who could also join Turin at the end of the contract. Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal and the Italian club would very much like to take advantage of it. The Gunners would not be against his departure but would ask for at least a check for 35 M€. To bring the price down, Juve could offer to include arthur in the balance. To replace Paulo Dybala, Ivan Perisic is one of the priority targets of the Bianconeri just like a certain Angel Di Maria ! Besides, Juve would have reached an agreement with the Argentinian, according to goal. Finally after the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, one of the names tracked for the position of central defender is none other than Gabrielthe former Lille player who is now playing at Arsenal.

Lionel Messi in MLS at the end of his contract?

After Paris, Lionel Messi could leave for America and Inter Miami and he could even buy shares in the club. It is Direc TV, Latin American media, which reveals that Messi is about to buy 35% of the rights to the Florida franchise. He would then join the Inter Miami club in the summer of 2023. Which would mean that he would not activate his clause for a 3rd year at PSG. His future contract in David Beckham’s team would even be ready, only the signatures would be missing. And Messi would then become a shareholder-player of Inter Miami. However, the Argentinian clan hastened to deny the information, explaining that the Pulga had not yet decided on its future.

Tension rises between Idrissa Gueye and PSG

Already absent, due to gastroenteritis, last year for the Ligue 1 day dedicated to the fight against homophobia, Idrissa Gueye was also absent during the PSG match against Montpellier last Saturday. According to his coach Mauricio Pochettino, he was not injured. Gueye would have refused to be on the match sheet when he discovered the rainbow colors on the flocking of the Parisian jersey. After the match, PSG only mentioned “personal reasons”. A communication that goes badly in the clan of Gueye, according to The Team. He criticizes his club for not having covered him more than that. At the same time, the player’s entourage confided in the Parisian to deflate this controversy: “Anyone who knows him knows that Idrissa is not homophobic. But rather someone open to others“.