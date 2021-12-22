Juve, Raiola threatens to take De Ligt away: that’s why it can be a bargain



There are those who are scandalized by Raiola’s latest statements, almost a threat to Juve: I am working to bring De Ligt to another team. We do not, we are not scandalized. Indeed, it seems almost normal for an agent to take steps to move his client from a club to a different one: this is how his earnings grow (and also those of the player in question, of course, although it is not easy to imagine someone giving the Dutch defender more than 12 million net, including premiums, which he collects now). If anything, we believe that Juventus fans should ask themselves another question: would it really be that serious if De Ligt left Turin?

De Ligt is a strong defender, but for now he has not turned into a great champion as those who bought him in the summer of 2019 expected for a hyperbolic amount, 80 million euros. For Juve it is important, and a lot, but it does not have an extraordinary performance, so much so that it is not even an indisputable owner: if in a few months he were to play a Champions League final and had him, Bonucci and Chiellini available and healthy, Allegri would probably bet on the two old Italians who, despite their age, still give him superior guarantees. And even in the Netherlands at one point the big blond boy slipped onto the bench. It is clear that for a great team it is always better to have a player like De Ligt with you. But Juve must face a difficult economic situation, like many of our clubs, and then – among so many possible sacrifices – losing the Dutchman may not be the most serious. Obviously in front of a really relevant economic proposal, as is necessary for a boy who has been paid 80 million and who will probably be a protagonist of international football for the next 10-15 years. A proposal that allows the company to strengthen the team, reinvesting the money collected in more players to strengthen more departments. To understand each other: finding someone at a fair cost to replace De Ligt in Juve, perhaps losing something (but not too much) on a technical level, is possible; replacing one as a Church would be much more difficult.

@steagresti